Power outage in Sonora—PGE map View Photo

Sonora, CA—PG&E reports that more than 80 customers in Sonora woke up without power this morning.

Their electricity went out around 10:30 p.m. last night. The affected customers are 81 residents along Blue Bell Road West, Buttercup Circle, Mountain Lily Road, and Lupin Road, off Tuolumne Road. The utility states this is an unplanned outage, and a crew discovered damaged equipment that will be repaired.

The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.