Fire Quickly Extinguished Curtis Creek Elementary

By B.J. Hansen
Curtis Creek Elementary School entrance sign

Standard, CA — There is firefighter activity this morning at Curtis Creek Elementary School on Standard Road.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a report of what was believed to be a potential commercial structure fire in one of the buildings late in the 10 o’clock hour this morning. CAL Fire spokesperson, Emily Kilgore reports that a battery that was charging caught on fire. She adds that there was no extension to the building (or structural damage) and there were no injuries. It is fully extinguished.

Summer school classes have been taking place today at the school.

