Twain Harte Stormwater Improvements to Last Until End Of July

TCPW Storm Drain Rehabilitation Project graphic View Photo

Twain Harte, CA— Motorists can expect delays on several roadways in Twain Harte due to stormwater improvements that will last until the end of July.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department has hired SAK Construction LLC, based in Rocklin, to complete the Twain Harte Storm Drain Rehabilitation Project, which begins on Monday, June 23rd, and runs through July 31st, 2025.

Public works officials provided this timeline and details regarding the work:

• Impacted areas include Joaquin Gully Road, Meadow Drive, Meadow Lane, Cedar Drive, Manzanita Drive, and portions of Eproson Park.

• Starting Monday, June 23rd, work will include inspection and clearing of the storm drains and demolition of portions of the existing roadway and drain inlets. Expect traffic control and delays.

• Construction of new sidewalk on the east side of Joaquin Gully Road, in front of the Twain Harte Center. Be prepared for access limitations.

• Work will be suspended for the 4th of July holiday. Access will be provided to all businesses for the holiday.

• Starting Monday, July 7th, storm drain lining operations and reconstruction of the impacted inlets will begin. Lining operations require a 24-hour cure time per segment.

• Lining will be completed using a trenchless method. While less disruptive than traditional dig-and-replace methods, there are some temporary noise and odor impacts, including a chemical smell similar to plastic and operation of blowers.

Motorists could face up to ten-minute delays in some areas. Drivers are asked to be aware of all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the cone zone.