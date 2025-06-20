Update: Fire Ignites In Don Pedro Area

Camino Fire in Don Pedro area View Photo

Update at 1:12 pm: CAL Fire reports that the latest size estimate on the Camino Fire near Don Pedro is still 100 acres. It has been moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.” An additional helicopter and tanker from outside the unit have been requested to respond. We will pass along more information as it becomes available. No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

Update at 12:52 pm: Air resources battling the Camino Fire near Don Pedro are estimating that the blaze is around 100 acres. It was reported to first responders as a vehicle accident that sparked a vegetation fire.

Original story posted at 12:47 pm: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are working the Camino Fire, a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out near Camino Don Pedro and Leyenda Way, off J-59/La Grange Road. The blaze is estimated at 15 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass. Some structures nearby are threatened.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave, and do not wait to be told to evacuate.”

Adding, “Please avoid the area as emergency responders will be in the area working.”

No official evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.