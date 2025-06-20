Clear
Mother Lode Fair Is Just Around The Corner

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the 2025 Mother Lode Fair, which is June 26-29.

The guest will be Fair Manager Kim Helmbold. She will talk about this year’s theme, highlight the importance of the junior livestock auction, preview the stage attractions, and detail some of the various interesting competitions.

She will also speak about the musical entertainment and the carnival.

In addition, Helmbold will detail the history of the fair and some of the other important roles of the fairgrounds in the community.

