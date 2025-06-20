Clear
75.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Lime Creek Bridge In Calaveras Will Be Closed Saturday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Lime Creek Bridge - Calaveras Public Works Archive Image

Lime Creek Bridge - Calaveras Public Works Archive Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — There will be a full closure of the Lime Creek Bridge in Valley Springs on Saturday (June 21) as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.

From 7 am – 6 pm on Saturday, travelers will need to take an alternate route. Barricades and warning devices will be set up around the bridge.

The Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project is being constructed by Gordon N. Ball, Inc. who is under contract with Calaveras County. A marked detour will be set up near the bridge.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 