Lime Creek Bridge In Calaveras Will Be Closed Saturday

Lime Creek Bridge

Valley Springs, CA — There will be a full closure of the Lime Creek Bridge in Valley Springs on Saturday (June 21) as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.

From 7 am – 6 pm on Saturday, travelers will need to take an alternate route. Barricades and warning devices will be set up around the bridge.

The Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project is being constructed by Gordon N. Ball, Inc. who is under contract with Calaveras County. A marked detour will be set up near the bridge.