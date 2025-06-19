Sonora City Administrator Provides Further Clarification About Flag Day

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — City of Sonora Administrator Melissa Eads is detailing the City of Sonora’s decision not to place flags out this past Saturday in downtown Sonora, for Flag Day.

In a new myMotherLode.com blog, she starts by writing, “The City of Sonora hears the concerns about our decision not to place flags on Washington Street for Flag Day during the ‘No Kings’ protest event. The decision to forego displaying the flags was not taken lightly by our law enforcement personnel; because of this, all levels of city government, including our Mayor and myself, supported the decision. I want to share with you the considerations behind our decision.”

After detailing the decision-making process in the blog, Eads continues, “Moving forward, the city will continue to do its best to balance the community’s appreciation for our flag-lined streets during these reflective moments of our Nation’s history with the realities of future events that may conflict with these observances. When resources allow, we will make every effort to place the flags after protest events.”

