Why No Flags Were Lining Washington Street On Flag Day

SPD public service announcement graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is responding to community members questioning the absence of American flags in downtown Sonora this Saturday, an event typically associated with Flag Day.

SPD reported receiving numerous questions and comments circulating on various social media platforms regarding the flags. They also acknowledged that every year, the department “proudly places American flags throughout Washington Street as a symbol of unity and respect for our country.” However, they noted that this year the “No Kings” rally at Courthouse Park disrupted their tradition of displaying the flags, and today (6/17), they released this public service announcement:

“This year, due to a scheduled demonstration in the immediate area where flags are traditionally displayed, the Department had to make the difficult decision to forgo the flag placement downtown. All available staffing was redirected to ensure public safety and manage demonstration planning. Additionally, given the circumstances, placing flags in that environment would not have been tactically sound due to the potential for damage or misuse, particularly of the poles, which could pose safety risks.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support. We look forward to resuming this meaningful tradition for future relevant dates.”