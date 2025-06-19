Home Destroyed by Fire In Phoenix Lake Area

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 14800 block of Lakeside Drive in the Phoenix Lake area.

Flames fully engulfed a residence and burned a small patch of nearby vegetation. Numerous fire agencies responded and power was briefly turned off in the area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore notes that one person sustained injuries and self-transported to an area hospital for treatment. She notes that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.