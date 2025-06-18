Repeat DUI Offender Gets Four Years In State Prison

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA– A Tuolumne County man with a prior felony DUI conviction has been sentenced to four years in state prison after crashing his vehicle while under the influence, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office announced recently.

Brad Leon McIver, of Jamestown, was sentenced by Judge Laura Leslie Krieg after pleading guilty to felony DUI stemming from an April 28, 2024, solo vehicle crash. At the time of the incident, McIver had a family member in the vehicle and later registered a blood alcohol content of 0.307 percent, just under three hours after the crash, nearly four times the legal limit. Prosecutors said McIver’s prior DUI conviction — which included an enhancement for causing great bodily injury — occurred within the last 10 years, qualifying the current charge as a felony and a “strike” under California’s three-strikes law.

The District Attorney’s Office had recommended a six-year prison term, but McIver was ultimately sentenced to four years. During sentencing, McIver claimed he was unaware that another DUI offense would result in a felony and admitted to never attending a mandatory DUI education program. Deputy District Attorney Kate Christie, assigned to the office’s DUI Prosecution Unit, prosecuted the case. The unit is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.