Apparent Drowning At Pinecrest Lake

Pinecrest, CA — A 51-year-old man was pulled out of the water at Pinecrest Lake yesterday by witnesses who used a paddleboard and then started lifesaving measures, but sadly, he died at the scene.

The deceased is Olegario Silveira of Fremont, who was swimming in the lake on Monday, June 16, 2025, at about 2:37 p.m. Several calls to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office dispatch reported the drowning. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed that the callers reported “a man had been pulled out of the water, brought to the shore, and was now on the beach, not breathing.”

Once on the scene, first responders took over administering CPR to hopefully resuscitate Silveira, but he was later pronounced deceased. Witnesses recounted what happened, telling deputies, according to Boujikian, “Silveira had been swimming prior to disappearing under the water. Witnesses reported Silveira was located underwater and unconscious, and a paddleboard was used to bring him to the shore.”

Buojikian noted that Silveira’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy.