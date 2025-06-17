Woods Creek Park Pickleball Court Moving Forward

Woods Creek Pickleball court, artist rendering View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council voted 4-0 to approve a $175,000 contract with Sinclair General Engineering Construction of Oakdale to build a pickleball court at Woods Creek Rotary Park.

The park is located on Woods Creek Drive off of Highway 49.

It will be funded by state grant money via the Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018. Sonora Community Development Director Tyler Summersett addressed the council and noted that the initial plan was to build a basketball court, make playground improvements, and potentially add a new shade structure.

Adding, “Along the way, we modified the project to acknowledge the growing popularity of pickleball, and a few years passed, and all of a sudden, of all those items, we could only afford the pickleball court.”

Sinclair General Engineering was the lone company to submit a bid, and it was for $187,000. Some late revisions were made to reduce the cost of the fencing around the court to bring the project within the city’s budget for the grant.

Once started, they plan to complete the project within 40 working days.