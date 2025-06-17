Sonora Traffic Stop Leads To Illegal Firearm Related Charges

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department recently pulled over the driver of a vehicle with a modified loud exhaust and an expired registration.

20-year-old Michael Greenway of Jamestown had an unserialized semi-automatic pistol, with a loaded magazine, concealed inside.

It was spotted during a search, and Greenway was arrested on multiple charges, for possessing the illegal firearm, carrying it concealed, and carrying it while concealed in a vehicle.

He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Facility without incident. An investigation into it was ongoing.