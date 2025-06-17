Road Work Scheduled Across Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties

Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will implement one-way traffic control and lane closures on multiple state highways in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties for maintenance and construction from Monday, June 16, through Thursday, June 19.

In Calaveras County, work on Highway 4 will cause one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction. Closures will be in place:

Monday, June 16, through Thursday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 20, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 26, expect one-way traffic control for tree work and construction at the following locations:

Double Springs Road to Paloma Road, Tuesday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Andrew Lane to SR-49, Thursday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gillhaven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane, ongoing through Wednesday, Dec. 31, for long-term highway construction.

In Tuolumne County, Highway 108 will have moving, alternating lane closures between Hidden Acres Road and Forest Route 5N32 for a sweeping operation from Monday, June 16, through Thursday, June 19, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists in all areas should anticipate 5- to 10-minute delays and are advised to use alternate routes when possible. All work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, and material or equipment availability.