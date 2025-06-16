Burning Planned Tuesday Outside Of Copperopolis

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — CAL Fire will be igniting a prescribed fire on Tuesday in the Salt Spring Valley area of Calaveras County, outside of Copperopolis.

It will be at the Wooster Vegetation Manager Plan site off Lanford Pacheco Road and north of Hunt Road. Between 9 am – 5 pm, 40 acres will be burned. It is contingent on favorable conditions. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fuels ahead of the peak summer fire season. There will be five engines on scene, one bulldozer, and two hand crews.

Be prepared for activity, and smoke, in the area.