Columbia Brothers Arrested Separately On Different Alleged Crimes

Sonora, CA— Two Columbia brothers were arrested separately during two traffic stops over the past two months.

One brother was handcuffed after being pulled over at the end of May, while the other brother ran away on foot, only to be captured five days later after another traffic stop in Sonora. A CHP officer recently halted a Toyota Camry on Washington Street in downtown Sonora because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. While questioning the driver, the officer noticed a throat tattoo on the left rear passenger, which matched a wanted parolee who had fled the scene of a previous traffic stop on May 28th.

During that enforcement stop on Shaw’s Flat Road at Highway 49, an officer pulled over a Dodge Ram truck for malfunctioning brake lights around 6:12 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Johnny Mobley, was later arrested for a misdemeanor DUI charge, but his brother and passenger, 30-year-old Jared Mobley, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. CHP units and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in searching the area again but could not locate Jared Mobley.

During the latest traffic stop on June 2nd, Jared initially provided a false name, but the officer was able to uncover his identity by matching him with the wanted person’s photo. He was arrested on charges of parole violation, false impersonation, and possession of a narcotic drug found on him. However, the type of drug was not disclosed.