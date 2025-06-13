Interest High In Sonora’s Community Survey

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora is continuing to seek feedback in a community survey that is part of efforts to create a 2026-2029 Economic Development Strategic Plan.

It launched in late May, and over 240 people have already weighed in. It will close on June 22.

“We’ve received strong participation so far, but we know every perspective matters,” says Melissa Eads, City Administrator. “This is your opportunity to help guide Sonora’s next chapter—one shaped by the voices, values, and lived experiences of the people who know it best.”

The 2026-2029 Economic Development Strategic Plan will be a working blueprint for how Sonora wants to attract new jobs, support local businesses, and improve the quality of life for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

“This isn’t about checking a box—it’s about designing a future based on what people actually experience and want,” says Tyler Summersett, Community Development Director. “We’re looking at everything from business support and infrastructure to downtown vitality. Your voice can guide where we focus.”

The city reports that 70% of the respondents to this point are Sonora residents, most have longstanding ties to the area (more than 2/3 have been connected to Sonora for over 10 years), and there has been a mix of both optimism and concern (the city reports many support new development but want strategic planning that fits with Sonora’s character).

Click here to find the community survey.

Click here to find a second survey specifically for business owners.