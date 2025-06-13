Clear
Traffic Will Stink Next Week On A Sonora Roadway

By Tracey Petersen
TUD map of impacted area where sewer work will take place

Sonora, CA— Stinky work for Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews, as sewer work will cause traffic delays in downtown Sonora.

The work will get underway at 7 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. on Monday, June 16th, 2025, on Lyons Street between Palemone Street and Short Lane. Scheduled sewer line work will cause delays for residents and motorists, as one-way traffic control will be in place during the repairs. TUD says there will be delays of up to five minutes for drivers. They advise drivers to proceed with caution when around personnel and equipment in the cone zone. The district asks travelers to consider alternative routes when possible.

Those with questions or wanting additional information regarding the work can call the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.

