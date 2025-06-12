Clear
Rodent Deterrent Ignites Fire In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Ouesta Fire that ignited in the Wallace area of Calaveras County—CCFD photo

Wallace, CA— This morning, a property owner in Wallace used a rodent deterrent on his yard, which ignited a fire in Calaveras County, according to local fire officials.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded around 10 a.m. to a vegetation fire on Questa Road, off Southworth Road and south of Highway 12 in Wallace. When they arrived, neighbors had already contained the small grass fire at approximately 1/8 acre.

CCF officials report that the cause of the fire was determined to be the owner igniting a “gopher bomb.”

