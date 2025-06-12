Bicycle Crash Results In Major Injuries And Sonora Man’s Arrest

Sonora, CA— After crashing his bicycle with a young passenger on it, a Sonora man was arrested, according to the CHP.

The recent incident happened on Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road, off Greenley Road in Sonora. While riding southbound, 32-year-old Ryan Michael Kotoske and his juvenile passenger were going about 25 to 30 mph.

“Due to his intoxication, Kotoske performed an unsafe turn and the bicycle struck a curb, causing the bike to overturn, ejecting Kotoske and his passenger,” stated CHP spokesperson Joshua McKernan.

Kotoske sustained only minor injuries, but the juvenile suffered a major laceration to his face and was taken to UC Davis Hospital by Tuolumne County Ambulance. Kotoske was arrested for Felony Child Endangerment with the possibility of causing great bodily injury or death.