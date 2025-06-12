PAWS Celebrating Birthdays, Anniversaries, And New Arrivals

Rosemary and Morris at the ARK 2000 Sanctuary in San Andreas in Calaveras County—PAWS photo View Photos

San Andreas, CA— The Performing Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, in San Andreas is celebrating special events for several animals that call it home, as well as some new arrivals to its ARK 2000 Sanctuary.

PAWS celebrated the birthdays of tigers Morris and Rosemary in May. Before arriving at PAWS in 2017, they were held at a run-down roadside zoo that abused tigers for cub petting. After it closed, PAWS officials say they welcomed eight tigers, including Morris and Rosemary, to live in safety and dignity at the sanctuary. They revealed that although born just one day apart, Rosemary and Morris couldn’t be more different.

“Rosemary, the smallest of the tigers, is full of energy. She’s feisty, curious, and simply loves splashing in her pool,” noted sanctuary officials, adding, “Morris prefers to quietly bask in the sun. Calm and observant, he is tuned in to the sights, smells, and sounds of nature around him.”

In March, the sanctuary welcomed two new residents: Casey, a 13-year-old female mountain lion, and Dally, an 11-year-old female black bear. The animals were seized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) as part of a criminal investigation involving animal welfare-related violations, which led to their removal from the Barry R. Kirshner Wildlife Foundation in Butte County.

“The facility previously held a CDFW Restricted Species Permit that allowed it to keep both native and exotic wildlife,” recounted sanctuary officials. “When that permit expired at the end of 2024, their renewal application was denied due to animal welfare violations.”

After just a short time at the sanctuary, PAWS officials noted that Casey and Dally’s personalities have emerged. “Casey is curious and friendly, ‘chirping’ a friendly greeting to her caregivers,” noted sanctuary officials. “She enjoys sleeping in her cozy den and climbing on the raised platforms in her habitat. Dally is more reserved, thoughtful, and observant. She adores soaking in her pool and being gently bathed with a hose. A picky eater, with time and patience, Dally will soon adapt to the healthy diet we now provide for her.”

Another animal confiscated from that same facility was tiger Cleo, who was a cub at the time. Unfortunately, she had many bone abnormalities and fractures as a result of severe metabolic bone disease induced by poor nutrition, according to PAWS officials, who disclosed, “Cleo’s neck and legs have been permanently damaged by the disease, but with skilled care and a healthy diet, she is now energetic and joyful.”

Cleo celebrated her first anniversary in April. She is described by caregivers as an extraordinarily smart tiger who willingly participates in training courses aimed at helping her with her medical care. She also enjoys splashing in her pool, playing with tiger-proof toys, and dragging fresh pine branches, an enrichment item, across her environment.

PAWS is also expecting to receive a five-year-old male bobcat later this year. Until the construction of a new enclosure is complete, they say he is at another facility.