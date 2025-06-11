Vegetation Work To Cause Traffic Delays On Three Sonora Roadways

Saratoga Road, between Shaws Flat Road and Banner Road, near Sonora High School -- NorCal Tree map View Photos

Sonora, CA— PG&E vegetation clearing could create delays for motorists in three Sonora locations tomorrow.

The utility has hired ArborWorks/NorCal Tree, out of Oakhurst, to complete the work, which will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, along these locations:

Saratoga Road, between Shaws Flat Road and Banner Road, near Sonora High School Racetrack Road near the Johnny Avenue intersection Shaws Flat Road, between Elk Drive and Braida Way

There will be rolling one-way traffic at these locations, with the sections highlighted on the maps provided by NorCal Tree in the image box. Flaggers will be directing traffic, which could result in up to five-minute delays at each work site. PG&E asks motorists to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zones or to find an alternative route, if possible.