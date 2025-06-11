Bridge Replacement Planned On Dogtown Road

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department is alerting travelers of the French Gulch Bridge Replacement Project that is set to get underway later this month.

Beginning on June 23 and continuing through November, there will be traffic delays, Monday through Friday, from 7 am – 5 pm. The bridge is located on Dogtown Road, outside of Angels Camp, near San Domingo Creek.

The Dogtown Road Bridge Replacement Project is being done by Steelhead Constructors JV., who is under contract with Calaveras County. Officials will be on scene directing traffic during the construction.