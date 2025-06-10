Power Outage In Soulsbyville Area

Power outage in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County—PGE map View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — Nearly 50 customers in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County, south of Highway 108, lost their lights just after 11 a.m.

PG&E is reporting that the 46 impacted customers are located along Eden Lane, Chapel Hill Court, and Half Mile Road. The utility relayed that a crew is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to turn the power back on safely. The estimated restoration time is 3:15 p.m.