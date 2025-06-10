Tuolumne County Offers Free Green Waste Disposal Days In June

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County residents will have two opportunities this month to dispose of green waste for free, thanks to events hosted by the county’s Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, in partnership with Cal Sierra Disposal and Wise Woodworks, Inc. Free Green Waste Disposal Days will be held Thursday, June 19, and Saturday, June 28, at two locations.

Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility , 14909 Camage Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m)

Plainview Slash Site, located at Highway 108 and Plainview Drive in Twain Harte, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents must show ID or a utility bill to verify local residency. A copy of that verification may be sent with someone hauling on their behalf. Contractors and commercial businesses are not eligible. Each load is limited to 5 cubic yards. Accepted materials include yard clippings, brush, limbs, pine needles, and small trees. Items such as garbage, metal, glass, food waste, tree stumps, and palm trees will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.