Senator Alvarado-Gil Recognizes Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Volunteers

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil recognizes Calaveras Sheriff's Office volunteers - Photo by Paul Shinn View Photos

San Andreas, CA — California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil stopped by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office this morning to recognize the department’s volunteers who play a critical role in the community.

The Senator spoke about challenges she faced growing up, her experience with the juvenile justice system, and her public service role today. Senator Alvarado-Gil handed Captain Ed Evans an official resolution recognizing the Calaveras County Sheriff Volunteer Unit as a vital component of California.

The volunteer unit currently has about 35 people.

They assist the Sheriff’s Office with events like the fair, do patrol, help at the main office, and staff the four community substations. They serve as eyes and ears for the sheriff’s office and do notable public service outreach.