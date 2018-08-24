Update: HWY 4 Reopened After Motorcycle VS. Big Rig Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 12:15 p.m.: Highway 4 has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than and hour after a big rig versus motorcycle crash involving major injuries. Further details on the wreck can be viewed below.

Update at 2 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 4 has reopened to one-way traffic control after it was closed for over an hour and officers were diverting traffic along Pool Station Road. Tow crews are working to clear the wreckage.

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The CHP has extended the closure time for Highway 4 to another 10 to 15 minutes as some tow crews are still on the way and it is slow going with the backed up traffic. Officers are diverting traffic along Pool Station Road.

Update at 1:20 p.m.: CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler tells Clarke Broadcasting that the Highway 4 remains completely blocked by the jack-knifed big rig and traffic is backed up. He adds that officers are diverting motorists and they are hoping to have the roadway reopened in about a half hour.

Angels Camp, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle versus a semi on Highway 4 in Calaveras County.

The wreck is at the intersection of Pool Station Road in the Angels Camp area. The CHP reports that the motorcycle is stuck underneath the big rig, but the driver is up and moving around. However, the CHP is reporting major injuries in the crash. The semi is jack-knifed and is blocking all lanes of the highway. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

