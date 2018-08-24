Quantcast
California Moving Away From Cash Bail System

08/24/2018 11:48 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sacramento, CA — The California legislature has now passed a bill to effectively end the cash bail system currently in place within the judicial system.

The main author, Democratic Senator Bob Hertzberg, says it will no longer be about whether an alleged criminal has enough money to post bail, but instead whether a judge feels it is safe for them to be released ahead of future court dates.

Some Republicans raised opposition when it went to the legislative floor this week. Senator Jim Nielsen argued that instead of bail being seen as a “get out jail card,” it is a “stay out of jail card,” that helps ensure alleged criminals return for court hearings. He added, “Without a bail system and the fear of being tracked down by a bail bondsman, what is the motivation for anyone to appear in court?”

Governor Jerry Brown has indicated that he will sign the bill.

