Sonora High Begins New School Year

Sonora High School logo Enlarge

Many public school students are now back in school. Most of the Calaveras schools began last week. Most of the Tuolumne County schools started this week.

Sonora High School Principle Ben Howell was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Howell, Freshman orientation was held on Monday and Sonora began the new school year on Tuesday August 21st.

This is Howell’s fourth year as Principle. Howell is also a Sonora High School graduate from the class of 1998.

“We are off to a smooth start,” said Howell. “We have around 970 students this year, which is about the same as last year.”

Dr Mark Miller is the new Superintendent this year. Miller moved from Juneau, Alaska where he was Superintendent of the Juneau School District.

Additionally, there are seven new staff members on campus.

Wildcat football games and volleyball games were underway before school even started this year. The Wilcat football team will host Ripon this Friday night, with kickoff scheduled at 7 pm. Listeners will be able to hear the game on Star 92.7 FM.

Keep in mind that school buses, students, parents and guardians are on the roads once again throughout the Mother Lode.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 AM.

Written by Mark Truppner. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.