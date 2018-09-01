Ferguson Fire Restoration In Yosemite To Close HWY 140

Yosemite, CA – Visitors to Yosemite National Park this weekend will find a section of El Portal Road/Highway 140 closed during the daytime hours, except for one hour per day due to Ferguson Fire restoration.
Park officials detail that the temporary closure will be from the Parkline in El Portal to the El Portal Road/Big Oak Flat Road Junction (Highway 140/Highway 120 junction). Motorists will not have access to the roadway between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 pm Friday, August 24 through Sunday, August 26. However, to help with traffic congestion, once each day from noon until 1 p.m. travelers will be allowed to drive through the work zone.
Park officials explain that visitors will see helicopters and plenty of heavy equipment in the area as crews use them to replace high voltage power lines in Yosemite Valley damaged by the flames and making it unsafe for travel. Once completed, the project will restore full commercial power to the area.