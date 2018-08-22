Quantcast
help information
Clear
82.2 ° F
Full Weather

Vegetation Fire Shut Down HWY 49

Cal Fire Truck
Cal Fire Truck Photo Icon Enlarge
08/22/2018 6:19 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire for about an hour early and it shut down Highway 49 early this  morning in Calaveras County.

The flames broke out around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 in some brush along the side of the highways. Highway 49 was closed  just north of Mokelumne Hill to north of  Big Bar Road for about 20 minutes as equipment and crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at a 1/4 acre in about an hour, according to CAL Fire dispatch.

The roadway reopened to one-way traffic in about 45 minutes and reopened completely in the 4 o’clock hour. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 49 at Highway 26, Mokelumne Hill, CA

loading map - please wait...

Highway 49 at Highway 26, Mokelumne Hill, CA 38.297792, -120.704669 (Directions)

 

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.