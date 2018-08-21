Another Yosemite Road To Reopen

Yosemite National Park, CA — Park officials say Highway 41/Wawona Road between the community of Wawona and Yosemite Valley will be back open in time for the weekend.

The stretch, which is located inside Yosemite National Park boundaries, is slated to be back open to all vehicles Friday morning at 8 so there will be full access to Yosemite Valley via Wawona Road.

While the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and Wawona area remain open, Wawona Road has been closed since July 25 due to Ferguson Fire fighting activities.

Over the past week, fire personnel have been busily removing hazard trees, falling tree branches and mopping up hot spots near the road. Motorists should still drive with extra caution along the road, as it is possible that more dirt, rocks, and other potential hazards may fall into the roadway. Visitors are also encouraged not to walk or hike into any of the recently burned areas as there may be hot spots, falling trees, and other hazards.

At this time, Glacier Point Road remains closed but officials expect to reopen it within the next two weeks.