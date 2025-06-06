PAWs To Get Wildfire Fuel Reduction Burn This Weekend

San Andreas, CA— The public may notice smoke this weekend around the Performing Animal Welfare Society Sanctuary, or PAWS, in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County, but fire officials advise them not to call it in as a wildfire.

CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be completing a hazardous fuel reduction burn in the PAWS (VMP) Treatment Area near the intersection of Highway 49 and Pool Station Road.

“Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit,” advised CAL Fire TCU officials, adding, “Firefighters will remain at the scene until all hotspots are out.”

The burn will be conducted over two days, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 7th, and Sunday, June 8th, 2025. Approximately 125 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered chaparral species will be burned.