Mountain Ranch Roadwork To Trigger Travel Delays

San Andreas, CA — Road crews are busy this week in and around Mountain Ranch, according to Calaveras County officials, who are signaling residents and motorists who frequently travel through the area to plan ahead for delays or, where possible, take alternate routes.

Moving closures are scheduled today and tomorrow. Today, they are set up in the following roadways: Jesus Maria, Doster, Whiskey Slide, North and South Old Gulch, Hawver, Gold Strike, and Potteroff roads and Baker Riley Way. Tomorrow, similar closures are planned for: Mountain Ranch, Michel, Cave City, Sheep Ranch, Fricot City, and Railroad Flat roads.

Beginning Thursday, motorists should anticipate a series of static lane closures. Thursday’s will be located in the following areas: Jesus Maria, Doster, Whiskey Slide, North and south Old Gulch, Hawver, Gold Strike and Potteroff roads, and Baker Riley Way. Friday’s static lane closures are slated along Mountain Ranch, Michel, Cave City, Sheep Ranch, Fricot City, and Railroad Flat roads.

