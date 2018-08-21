Quantcast
help information
Clear
91.0 ° F
Full Weather

Mountain Ranch Roadwork To Trigger Travel Delays

Calaveras County Seal
Calaveras County Seal Photo Icon Enlarge
08/21/2018 11:42 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA — Road crews are busy this week in and around Mountain Ranch, according to Calaveras County officials, who are signaling residents and motorists who frequently travel through the area to plan ahead for delays or, where possible, take alternate routes.

Moving closures are scheduled today and tomorrow. Today, they are set up in the following roadways: Jesus Maria, Doster, Whiskey Slide, North and South Old Gulch, Hawver, Gold Strike, and Potteroff roads and Baker Riley Way. Tomorrow, similar closures are planned for: Mountain Ranch, Michel, Cave City, Sheep Ranch, Fricot City, and Railroad Flat roads.

Beginning Thursday, motorists should anticipate a series of static lane closures. Thursday’s will be located in the following areas: Jesus Maria, Doster, Whiskey Slide, North and south Old Gulch, Hawver, Gold Strike and Potteroff roads, and Baker Riley Way. Friday’s static lane closures are slated along Mountain Ranch, Michel, Cave City, Sheep Ranch, Fricot City, and Railroad Flat roads.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.