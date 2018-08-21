Tuolumne County Leaders Praise Yosemite’s Response To Ferguson Fire

Yosemite National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — With the 96,901 acre Ferguson Fire now 100-percent contained, the Tuolumne County Supervisors sent a letter to the park’s superintendent praising his decisive decisions.

The letter to Yosemite Superintendent Mike Reynolds notes, “You displayed courageous leadership in taking strong and immediate action to do what was needed, utilizing unprecedented fire suppression tactics within the national park. When treasured areas are threatened by a devastating fire, protective actions must be swift and definitive. The consequences of a fire like Ferguson would have permanently damaged the ecology, landscape and cultural history of Yosemite Valley and other loved portions of the park.”

The cause of the Ferguson Fire is still under investigation. It started on July 13 in the South Fork Merced River drainage on the Sierra National Forest. By August 3rd, the fire had grown to the point that residents in Yosemite Valley needed to evacuate. The Tuolumne County Supervisors note that Reynolds authorized the use of mechanical measures to fight the fire, which is unconventional in the park, in order to mitigate the wildfire’s threat.

Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke was cc’d on the letter, as his department oversees the National Park Service.

