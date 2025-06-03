BLM Issues Seasonal Fire Restrictions In Mother Lode

Red Hills Recreation Area - BLM Land View Photo

Sonora, CA — Citing the drying vegetation, the Mother Lode Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has implemented seasonal fire restrictions on its federal lands across 10 counties.

Locally, it includes Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa and Amador counties. They remain in place until further notice.

On average, the BLM reports that human-caused wildfires make up 95 percent of all wildfires in California. Many of these wildfires occur in close in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, posing a threat to public safety.

The following restrictions will remain in place on BLM lands until the fire danger subsides:

No setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire or open flame of any kind including within established campgrounds.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed campground with a three-foot diameter area clear of brush and all flammable materials.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

No motorized vehicles or tools powered by internal combustion engines off designated roads or trails.

No target shooting: hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire.

Hunting in the pursuit of game and non-game species is allowed with a California hunting license and in accordance with state hunting regulations.

The use of any steel-jacked, steel core or incendiary ammunition of any caliber is prohibited. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

HELP PREVENT FIRES-Per BLM

Residents and visitors are reminded to help prevent human-caused fires:

Make sure all campfires are dead out! Drown it and stir around the fire area with a shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash. If it’s not cool, it is not out.

Be sure to maintain proper tire pressure for all vehicles, ensure adequate tire tread, and check brakes for overheating.

Do not drive or park on brush or grass. Do not drag chains while towing.

Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and chainsaws require an approved spark arrestor.

Remember the use of steel-core ammunition, although legal while hunting, can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire if ricocheted off objects such as rocks.

Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or face imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.