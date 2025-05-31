Summer ARTS Camp Returns

Tuolumne County Arts View Photo

Columbia, CA — After pausing the camp due to the COVID pandemic, kids can once again learn their craft from local art leaders.

The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance (TCA) has partnered with Columbia College Community Education to bring back its week-long Summer ARTS Camp after a five-year hiatus. The camp will run from June 23–27, 2025, for children ages 7–12. Established in 2004, the camp once welcomed up to 80 campers each year during its peak.

With its return, the camp will once again offer hands-on experiences in music, drama, dance, and visual arts, all taught by skilled local artists. Campers will engage in creative programs daily from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., culminating in an art display, dance performance, and picnic in the park on the final day, showcasing the students’ creativity and ingenuity.

The cost is $100 for one student and $90 for a sibling from the same family. Organizers note that some scholarships are available. For questions or to register, call Abby Sunday at Columbia College at 209-588-5244 or Laurie Livingston at the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance at (209) 532-ARTS [2787] or click here.