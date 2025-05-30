Update: Third Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation fire in the Paloma area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 3:34 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Gwin Fire, burning in the 6100 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road, north of Highway 26, has been stopped at an estimated one acre in size. No update was given on a possibly occupied building that was reported on fire. A small crew will remain on the scene to gain full containment and then mop up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 3:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Gwin Fire, burning in the 6100 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road, north of Highway 26, is an estimated one acre in size. There were also reports that a possibly occupied building was on fire, but there has been no update concerning the building. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:05 p.m.: Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Paloma area of Calaveras County.

The Gwin Fire flames broke out in the 6100 block of Paloma Road near Gwin Mine Road, north of Highway 26. A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area. CAL Fire reports that a possibly occupied building is also on fire. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.