Burning Planned Friday Near New Hogan Reservoir

Valley Springs, CA — The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be burning hazardous fuels this Friday, May 30, near the Observation Point area of New Hogan Reservoir in Valley Springs.

12 acres of annual grasses will be burned near the shoreline of the reservoir. In addition to increasing the safety of the day-use recreation area, it provides training for firefighters.

Control lines and the lake shoreline will be used to prevent the planned 12-acre fire from spreading to other areas. The burn will start sometime between 8 am – 10 am, and it is expected to last 2-4 hours. Smoke will be visible around the Hogan Lake Observation Point near Hogan Dam Road in the vicinity of the US Army Corps of Engineers Office Headquarters.

Cooperating agencies assisting CAL Fire will include the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire District, and the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District.