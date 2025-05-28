Assemblyman David Tangipa Opposes CIF Policy On Girls Track Event

Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa speaks about wildfire prevention View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Assemblyman David Tangipa is speaking out against the California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) recent policy allowing a biological male athlete to compete in the girls division of the CIF State Track & Field Championships. In a statement released this week, Tangipa said the CIF’s pilot policy undermines the fairness of competition and contradicts federal Title IX protections designed to ensure equal opportunities for female athletes.

“The decision doesn’t affect a select few athletes, but rather every female competitor in the state,” Tangipa said. “This pilot program is an admission that opportunities are being stolen from female athletes.”

CIF’s policy includes a provision acknowledging that any biological female who would have otherwise qualified must be granted a special exemption to participate at the state level. Tangipa said that the provision itself shows the policy disadvantages female athletes. He further argued the policy conflicts with an executive order issued under former President Donald Trump that emphasized safeguarding the integrity of women’s sports.

“This directly contradicts federal law that requires women’s sports to be protected,” Tangipa said. “Our women and girls deserve better. Let us be clear, men do not belong in women’s sports.”

Tangipa is calling on CIF to immediately reverse the policy and restore what he describes as equal and protected opportunities for female athletes across California.