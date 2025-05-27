PG&E Customers Targeted By Misleading Door Notices

Sonora, CA– A deceptive notice resembling an official PG&E communication has been posted on homes across Sonora, Angels Camp, Oakdale, and other nearby communities, falsely suggesting that state law requires customers to install self-generation systems or face steep utility rate hikes.

The flyer, marked with the header “NOTICE PG&E CUSTOMERS,” cites “Penal Code 452 PC” and claims public utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric are now required to convert homes to self-generation due to wildfire lawsuits. It warns that customers not enrolled in the California Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) may pay up to 37 percent more for electricity. The flyer references “final state incentives,” a federal tax credit, and claims that “assessments by state-licensed program contractors are being scheduled this week to qualify homes, at no out-of-pocket cost.” It urges residents to call a toll-free number and includes a QR code and web address for what appears to be an unrelated third-party solar promotion.

Customers are urged to report similar scams to PG&E directly or visit PG&E’s official site for verified program information.