Extreme Heat Watch For The Mother Lode This Friday & Saturday

Sun and Smoke (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. Additionally, an Extreme Heat Watch has also been issued for Mariposa County, from the San Joaquin Valley to the Sierra Nevada and the Yosemite National Park Valley Floor, from Friday morning until Sunday morning.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with temperatures ranging from 99 to 109 degrees, which could bring widespread Major HeatRisk.

There will be limited overnight relief, with low temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The area waterways continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.