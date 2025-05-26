Memorial Day Remembrances, Concert, In Mother Lode

US Flag In Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is Memorial Day, and there are events taking place in recognition around the region.

Today at 11 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Observance at the Columbia Cemetery. It will be in the old Veterans section. It will be an observance and salute to our local soldiers who perished during their service to the United States during the Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I. Included in the short ceremony will be prayers, a flag raising, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and information on the Memorial Day holiday in the US. Flowers and flags will be placed on graves by the Columbia Grenadine Belles during a roll call of heroes, and the ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps and a black powder musket salute by the Columbia Volunteer Militia. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is helping to sponsor the event.

Also at 11 am will be a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Park in Sonora to recognize our nation’s fallen. It is being put on by the VFW Post 3154 and Veterans will be selling tri tip sandwiches across the park at the museum afterwards. There will be two speakers, poems, singers, a wreath laying, reading of the 13 Folds of the flag, Gun Salute and Taps.

In addition, at 11 am, the VFW Post 12118 of Copperopolis will hold a Memorial Day Service at the Copperopolis Cemetery at 444 Jackson Street. There will be a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. Those in attendance are invited to place flags on Veterans’ graves after the ceremony.

At 11:30 am, a small military parade is planned for Twain Harte with a presentation of the colors and a changing of the flag. It will start near the Twain Harte arch.

At 1pm, the Calaveras Community Band will perform a Memorial Day Concert at Murphys Community Park. It is free to the public, and people are encouraged to bring a chair, and the whole family.

On Friday, May 30 (original Memorial Day), Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne and the VFW Post 4748 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 am. The Summerville High School choir will perform and the Boy Scout Troop 50 will perform a flag folding ceremony.