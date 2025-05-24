CAL Fire And Forest Caution Visitors Of Possible Dangers

Black bear and cub -- Photo taken by: Irene Reti View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA— This holiday weekend, Stanislaus National Forest and CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit are warning visitors about swift waterways and wildlife. CAL Fire TCU advises that whether you are heading to the lake, river, or pool, remember these safety tips:

Always supervise children near water.

Wear a life jacket when boating or swimming in open water.

Avoid alcohol while swimming or operating watercraft.

Swim with a buddy — never alone.

Know your limits and respect currents.

The Stanislaus National Forest is home to black bears, the smallest and most abundant species in North America. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates the California population to be between 49,000 and 71,000, with around 40% of that number living in the Sierra Nevada. Additionally, the forest is home to various species, including predators like bears and cougars. Forest officials advise that while these cautious creatures usually avoid humans, they provide the following safety tips for hiking or recreation:

Bear:

DO NOT RUN.

Remain calm.

Group together and pick up small children.

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, speaking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

Carry and know how to use bear spray, which is available at many outdoor retailers and can be used to deter a charging bear.

Mountain Lion:

Do not hike alone. Go in groups, with adults supervising children.

Avoid dawn and dusk excursions.

Keep children close to you; animals seem especially drawn to them.

Pick up small children, as the mountain lion may see them as easier prey.

Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions try to avoid confrontation, so give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a lion; running may trigger a mountain lion’s instinct to chase.