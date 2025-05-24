Striping Work To Stall Traffic In Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA— Striping work in the Twain Harte area will cause delays for motorists, and public works officials also have a warning for motorists.

The Tuolumne County Department of Public Works has hired Central Striping Service, Inc., out of Rancho Cordova, to conduct the painting. They did not give a list of the roadways impacted, as it will be a moving road lane striping on various county-maintained roads. Crews will begin the work on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, during daylight hours.

Travelers can expect “minor delays” during the painting. Public works officials advise motorists, “Please use caution: the freshly painted stripes immediately behind the paint trucks will be wet; please avoid driving on them.”

Drivers are asked to obey all signage and personnel and use caution and slow down in the construction zone.