TUD Negotiating Water Contract With BOR

An aerial view of New Melones View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) will hold public negotiations for a water service contract with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD).

BOR reports that there will be two contract negotiation sessions with TUD on terms and conditions for a contract. The negotiations will center around the storage and conveyance of up to 6,000 acre-feet of Central Valley Project water per year using water from the reservoir.

The public is encouraged to attend and give feedback on this contracting activity; participation instructions and a draft contract will be available at each session. They will be held in the Administrative Office Main Conference Room at Reclamation’s Central California Area Office, 7794 Folsom Dam Road, Folsom, California, on June 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If necessary, a second negotiation session may be held in the same location on June 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Those wanting more information or to attend the sessions must register by contacting Chanthea Khoun, Repayment Specialist, Central California Area Office, at 916-537-7052 (TTY 800-877-8339) or ckhoun@usbr.gov.