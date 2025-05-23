Update: Power Outage Near New Melones

Power outage near New Melones -- PGE map View Photos

Update at 6:50 a.m.: PG&E reports that a power outage this morning on the west side of New Melones that was impacting 828 customers has dropped to 134 customers as crews are working to repair equipment.

Those impacted are stretching along Appaloosa and Paint roads. The utility says, “ A team is continuing to evaluate the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” The company has estimated the restoration time to be 11 a.m.

Original post at 6:04 a.m.: Copperopolis, CA — More than 800 PG&E customers are without electricity this morning in the Copperopolis area and on the west shores of New Melones Lake.

Those impacted are 828 customers stretching along O’Brynes Ferry Road and past Highway 4 and along Pool Station Road. The utility says, “There is an unplanned outage in the area. A team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company has estimated the restoration time at 11 a.m.