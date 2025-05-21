Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Sonora
Motorcycle versus pedestrian on South Washington Street in Sonora -- Photo taken by Mark Truppner
Sonora, CA — A motorcycle versus pedestrian collision in the 700 block of South Washington Street stalled traffic in Sonora.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in front of Wright’s Tire Service near Restano Way. A motorcycle went down after nearly hitting a pedestrian. Police report no injuries in this crash. Officers used Restano Way and Hospital Road to reroute traffic for about 10 minutes until police cleared the scene.