Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Sonora

Sonora, CA — A motorcycle versus pedestrian collision in the 700 block of South Washington Street stalled traffic in Sonora.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in front of Wright’s Tire Service near Restano Way. A motorcycle went down after nearly hitting a pedestrian. Police report no injuries in this crash. Officers used Restano Way and Hospital Road to reroute traffic for about 10 minutes until police cleared the scene.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

