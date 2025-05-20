Clear
One Flown From Rollover Crash Yesterday In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Vehicle rollover crash in Burson area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo

Vehicle rollover crash in Burson area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo

Burson, CA— One person was flown from the scene of a major injury crash Monday in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

The afternoon crash happened between Messing Road and Pettinger Road, south of Highway 12, as shown on the map in the photos. First responders, including a Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crew, were called to the scene and found a vehicle in a pasture upside down in a ditch.

There were two occupants, both men, inside the vehicle. CCF reports, “The driver was not injured and the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters extricated the patient from the vehicle.”

The unidentified male passenger was taken by air ambulance to a Valley Trauma Center with serious injuries.

What caused the collision remains under investigation by the San Andreas Unit of the CHP. We contacted them for more crash information and are awaiting a response.

  • CCF crews work to free trapped passenger -- CCF photo
  • Helicopter at scene -- CCF photo
  • CCF map of crash area in Burson -- CCF photo

