Bridge Fire visible from Soulsbyville - Photo by Dave Stayer View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are battling at three acre fire on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the Lake Tulloch bridge.

The “Bridge Fire” is on the Tuolumne County Side.

O’Byrnes Ferry Road is currently closed, near the bridge, so you will need to avoid the area.

There was also a fire earlier this afternoon on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, as reported here.